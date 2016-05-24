2015 Marks Biggest Decline In Smoking In 20 Years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report shows that the smoking rate among adults in the U.S. fell to 15 percent, down two percentage points from 2014. In other news, Americans have begun to question the safety of using e-cigarettes, according to a new poll, and the world's largest insurer is dropping tobacco stocks like a bad habit.

The Associated Press: Kicking The Habit: Adult Smoking Rate In US Is Falling Fast

The nation seems to be kicking its smoking habit faster than ever before. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to 15 percent last year thanks to the biggest one-year decline in more than 20 years, according to a new government report. The rate fell 2 percentage points from 2014, when about 17 percent of adults in a large national survey said they had recently smoked. The smoking rate has been falling for decades, but it usually drops only 1 point or less in a year. (Stobbe, 5/24)

Reuters: U.S. E-Cigarette Use Stalls As Health Concerns Grow: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Use of electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices has stalled in the United States as more Americans question their safety, according to a new online Reuters/Ipsos poll. About 10 percent of the 9,766 adults surveyed between April 19 and May 16 use the devices, the same percentage as in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll in May, 2015. This year, however, a growing percentage of participants expressed negative attitudes toward e-cigarettes. Forty-seven percent of respondents said vaping was not healthier than smoking conventional cigarettes compared with 38 percent who felt that way a year ago. (Mincer, 5/24)

CNN Money: World's Top Insurer Ditches $2 Billion Tobacco Investment

The world's largest insurer is ditching tobacco assets worth $2 billion, saying it can't continue to invest in an industry that kills six million people per year. (Kottasova, 5/23)

