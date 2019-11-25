2020 Dems Coalescing Around Abortion Rights In Way That Marks Shift From Previous Presidential Primaries

Most of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates agree on certain positions -- like supporting the removal of the Hyde amendment -- that may have divided the field in previous eras. “What you’ve seen is that it’s no longer OK for any candidate just to say they’re pro-choice,” said Jacqueline Ayers, of Planned Parenthood. “They’re being very specific on how our rights are under attack, how access to abortion is being undermined in this country, and putting forth plans to protect and expand rights.”

The New York Times: 2020 Democrats Unapologetically Support Abortion Rights, Times Survey Shows

The Democratic presidential field has coalesced around an abortion rights agenda more far-reaching than anything past nominees have proposed, according to a New York Times survey of the campaigns. The positions reflect a hugely consequential shift on one of the country’s most politically divisive issues. Every candidate The Times surveyed supports codifying Roe v. Wade in federal law, allowing Medicaid coverage of abortion by repealing the Hyde Amendment, and removing funding restrictions for organizations that provide abortion referrals. (Astor, 11/25)

In other news —

US News: In 24 States, Abortion Would Not Be Legally Protected If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

As a conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers the question of abortion access, a global reproductive rights advocacy organization has outlined where rights to the services could be prohibited or restricted if the current case causes the court to limit or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The Center for Reproductive Rights created a map and report after examining legal factors, including laws, constitutions and court decisions, in the U.S. to determine whether abortion access would be expanded, protected, not protected or prohibited across all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. (Newman, 11/22)

Vice: What’s It Like To Get An Abortion In Georgia

One morning in 2013, Susana, whose last name has been withheld to protect her privacy, woke up feeling nauseated. Although she was on the birth control pill, she immediately suspected she was pregnant. She bought an at-home pregnancy test from a nearby dollar store. It was positive. Susana, who lived in Georgia at the time, calculated that it had been six or seven weeks since her last period, so she knew she had the option of having a medication abortion, which is FDA-approved for the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. She was 19 and not ready to have kids, and especially not with her boyfriend at the time—the relationship was tumultuous, she said. (Lawson, 11/25)

