23 States Join Suit Aimed At Protecting ACA Anti-Discrimination Rule
The lawsuit, filed by Democratic state attorneys general on Monday, alleges that a federal rule by the Trump administration in June "arbitrarily and unlawfully strips health care rights" from the LGBTQ community, pregnant women and others.
Sacramento Bee:
California Sues Trump Over Obamacare Discrimination Rule
California joined a lawsuit with 22 other states against the Trump administration on Monday seeking to protect anti-discrimination language in the Affordable Care Act that the White House last month moved to eliminate. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra at a press conference warned that the Trump administration’s policy change could open vulnerable people to discrimination by health care providers and insurers. (Kristoffersen, 7/20)
State House News Service:
Changes To ACA Anti-Discrimination Rule Challenged By Healey, AGs
A new federal rule will allow health care providers and insurers to discriminate against certain vulnerable and protected populations, Attorney General Maura Healey and 22 of her counterparts allege in a lawsuit they filed against the Trump administration Monday. The lawsuit said that a rule published in June "arbitrarily and unlawfully strips health care rights....from transgender people, women and other individuals seeking reproductive health care or with pregnancy-related conditions, [limited English proficiency] individuals, individuals with disabilities, and other individuals experiencing discrimination." (Lannan, 7/20)
The Hill:
Democratic AGs Sue Trump Administration Over LGBTQ Health Protections Rollback
A coalition of 23 Democratic state attorneys general are suing the Trump administration over a rule that scraps ObamaCare's nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ patients. Led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, New York Attorney Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the lawsuit alleges that the new rule allows providers and insurers to discriminate against certain vulnerable and protected populations. (Weixel, 7/20)