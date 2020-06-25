3 States Announce Travel Quarantine; Trump Says He Won’t Abide By The Advisory

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say anyone traveling from other high-risk states must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Rhode Island is considering a quarantine rule, as well. In other news: the Department of Justice says it supports suing Hawaii over its quarantine rule.

Reuters: U.S. Northeast Governors Order Quarantine Of Visitors From Coronavirus Hot Spot States

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak. The unprecedented travel restrictions came as Disney announced it would delay the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada’s governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places from Friday. (Allen and Szekely, 6/24)

The New York Times: N.Y., N.J. And Conn. To Begin Coronavirus Travel Quarantine For Hot Spot States

A few months ago, New York was suffering through the worst ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals filled to near capacity. Hundreds of people died each day, reaching a peak in mid-April. The rest of the country recoiled at the sight of a New York license plate. Florida and Rhode Island singled out New York travelers, who researchers now believe helped to seed the spread of the virus in other states. (Goodman, 6/24)

ABC News: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Announce Quarantine For Travelers From High-Risk Coronavirus Areas

Anyone visiting New York, Connecticut or New Jersey from Florida and other high-risk states for coronavirus will have to quarantine for 14 days, the governors announced Wednesday. "We have to make sure the virus doesn't come on again in a plane," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference, joined by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. "We worked hard to get the viral transmission down and don't want it to go back up again." (Torres and Katersky, 6/24)

AP: Heading To These 3 States? Quarantine Might Be In The Cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country. “We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday at a briefing in New York City, joined via video by Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, both fellow Democrats. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.” (Hill, 6/25)

CNN: Trump Won't Follow New Jersey Quarantine Mandate During Upcoming Trip

President Donald Trump will not abide by a new travel advisory in New Jersey requiring a quarantine period for visitors from coronavirus hotspots when he visits his Bedminster golf club this weekend. "The President of the United States is not a civilian. Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. (LeBlanc and Liptak, 6/24)

CIDRAP: As US COVID Cases Surge, NY Quarantines Travelers From Hot Spots

The United States tracked more than 36,000 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the third highest daily count ever. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the country now has 2,369,806 cases, including 121,846 deaths. In response to growing case counts across the country, the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut today announced they will require self-quarantine for 14 days of visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington, Reuters reported. (Soucheray, 6/24)

Boston Globe: Rhode Island May Require Visitors From Coronavirus Hotspots To Quarantine

Governor Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday said she’s thinking of requiring that people visiting Rhode Island from places with high coronavirus infection rates go into quarantine -- similar to a step announced earlier in the day by the governors of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Back in March, Raimondo ordered anyone traveling to Rhode Island from New York to stay quarantined for 14 days, and had the State Police stop cars with New York license plates to give the drivers copies of her quarantine order to help halt the spread of the illness. (Fitzpatrick, 6/24)

AP: US Supports Legal Challenge To Hawaii Traveler Quarantine

A quarantine imposed on travelers arriving to Hawaii discriminates against out-of-state residents, the U.S. Department of Justice said in support of a lawsuit challenging the mandate meant to protect the islands against the spread of the coronavirus. “This case raises issues of national public importance regarding the interplay between the government’s compelling interest in protecting the public and citizens’ constitutional rights,” the Justice Department said in a “statement of interest.” (Sinco Kelleher, 6/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription