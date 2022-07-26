43% Of Parents Of Children Under 5 Won’t Get Their Kids Covid Shots

As of last week, just 2.8% of U.S. children under age 5 who are eligible to receive a covid vaccine had gotten one. Other news on the covid pandemic covers boosters for the fall, long covid, therapeutics in prisons and more.

CNN: More Than 40% Of Parents Of Young Kids Say They Will Not Get Their Child A Covid-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds

New survey results published Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation indicate that 43% of parents of children under 5 in the US say they will not get their child vaccinated against Covid-19, the highest percentage in the year that KFF's Vaccine Monitor survey has been asking the question. (Langmaid, 7/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: U.S. Vaccination Campaign For Children Under 5 Fizzles

Approximately 544,000 U.S. children under 5 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of last week — that’s 2.8% of the 19 million children in the age group eligible for the shots, according to federal data analyzed by the Kaiser Family Foundation. A little over a month since the vaccines became available to the youngest Americans, uptake has peaked and is rapidly decreasing. ... (Vaziri and Beamish, 7/25)

Ahead of the fall, Fauci speaks on future vaccines —

The Hill: Fauci Holds Up BA.5 Booster As Best Approach To Handling COVID This Fall

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine booster specific to the BA.5 omicron subvariant — which is currently dominant in the U.S. — is the “best guess” for dealing with the virus this fall amid the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic. (Choi, 7/25)

On long covid, surges and other pandemic matters across the states —

Stat: Pushed By Right-Wing Doctors, Long Covid Patients Turn To Ivermectin

One patient posted that he started to feel better within two days of taking ivermectin. “Don’t believe all the media lies. It’s been around for many many years,” he wrote, adding that Big Pharma dismissed the drug because it’s cheap. Another patient said it cured her long-hauler symptoms in 24 hours. Though Karen Fritzemeier once worked as a respiratory therapist, is trained to weigh medical evidence, and knows to be skeptical of such anecdotes, she said for patients at a loss for treatment, it’s hard to resist these personal stories. (Goldhill, 7/26)

Stat: Senators Press For Answers On Prisons’ Scant Use Of Covid Therapeutics

Fourteen senators are demanding that the federal Bureau of Prisons explain its scant use of Covid-19 therapeutics. The letter is based on STAT’s May reporting showing that the agency used just a fraction of the Covid-19 drugs it was allotted by the federal government. It urges the bureau’s leadership to revamp its approach toward Covid-19 testing in an effort to catch more infections that could benefit from these drugs, which need to be given early in a person’s illness. (Florko, 7/26)

ABC News: More Cities May Bring Back Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise

Cities and counties throughout the United States are considering reinstating mask mandates as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. In Los Angeles County, 8,091 new infections were reported on Friday, the latest date for which data is available, according to the Department of Public Health. This is an increase of 50% from the 5,391 cases recorded at the beginning of the month. (Kekatos, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: COVID Outbreaks Hit TSA, American And Southwest Airlines At LAX

COVID-19 outbreaks have hit Los Angeles International Airport with at least 400 confirmed cases among Transportation Security Administration staff and workers at American and Southwest airlines, according to county health officials. (Hernandez, 7/25)

AP: Some Schools Hit Hard By Virus Make Few Changes For New Year

As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning. (Lurye and Binkley, 7/25)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Coronavirus Weekly Death Rate 70% Higher Than In Bay Area: Why So Much Worse?

L.A. County’s weekly COVID-19 death rate is significantly higher than that of the San Francisco Bay Area. On a per-capita basis, L.A. County was recording 96 deaths a week for every 10 million residents, while the Bay Area was recording 56 deaths a week for every 10 million residents. (Lin II and Money, 7/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription