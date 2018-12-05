5.1 Million Pounds Of Beef Added To Recall Over Salmonella Worries

The CDC is also warning people to thoroughly cook meat because that's the only way to kill salmonella and to check their freezer for meat products. The products were packaged between July and September. Illnesses have been reported in 25 states.

The Associated Press: More US Beef Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

An Arizona company is expanding the scope of its recall of raw beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release that a unit of Brazil's JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds (5.44 million kilograms) of raw beef that was shipped around the U.S. According to officials, information obtained in three additional cases of sickened patients led to the identification of other ground beef products that weren't part of the initial recall. ...There were 246 illnesses reported from 25 states as of mid-November.(12/4)

The Hill: 5.1 Million Pounds Of Beef Added To Salmonella Recall

The raw beef items, which were sold to grocery stores across the country, were packaged between July and September, according to the statement. This is an expansion of an October recall by JBS Tolleson, which took around 7 million pounds of beef off the market after a salmonella outbreak caused hundreds of people to fall ill in the U.S. (Birnbaum, 12/4)

The Washington Post: Beef Salmonella Recall: Hundreds Fall Ill In Outbreak

Common symptoms of salmonella illness are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product, according to the food safety alert, which also advises individuals concerned about an illness to contact their health-care provider. Tuesday’s recall follows a Thanksgiving-time salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. Earlier this year, one person died and 17 others were sickened after consuming contaminated chicken. (Paul, 12/4)

Dallas Morning News: Company Recalls 12M Pounds Of Beef — Some Sold In Texas — Over Salmonella Concerns

The beef, which was packaged under a wide variety of labels, was shipped to Texas stores including Brookshire Brothers, Fiesta Mart, Sam's Club, Sprouts and Walmart. Health officials are concerned that consumers may have the recalled beef stored in their freezers. (Steele, 12/4)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Another 12 Million Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled

Forget anything but a well-done burger, if you don’t know the source of your ground beef. That’s the advice of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), after an additional recall of 12 million pounds of ground beef was announced Tuesday Dec. 4 for possible Salmonella Newport bacterial contamination. (Snook, 12/4)

