50,000 Donated Mpox Vaccines Are The First To Arrive In Africa
The shots were donated by South Korea and will be used for health workers and people living in the areas most impacted, AP notes. Meanwhile, Virginia has reported its first death from the illness.
AP:
African Continent Finally To Receive 1st Mpox Vaccines
Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses’ arrival. (Musambi, 12/1)
WAVY.Com:
Virginia Reports First Monkeypox Death; Patient Was From Eastern Part Of Va.
A person in the eastern part of Virginia is the first to be diagnosed with monkeypox to die from the disease in the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday. VDH is not releasing additional information surrounding the case, citing patient confidentiality, but said the person was an adult resident of the region. ... 8,641 people in Virginia had received both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine for the disease as of Dec. 1, mostly in Northern Virginia. (Reese, 12/1)
Nature:
These Monkeypox Researchers Warned That The Disease Would Go Global
In May, when monkeypox began to spread across Europe and beyond, many public-health specialists were taken by surprise. But for researchers who have tracked and studied the viral disease for years in Central and West Africa, the only shock was seeing how accurate their predictions were. “We had always warned that in favourable circumstances, like what led to this outbreak, the disease could pose a great threat to global health,” says Adesola Yinka-Ogunleye, an epidemiologist at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, who led the country’s investigation and response to a 2017 monkeypox outbreak. (Adepoju, 11/30)