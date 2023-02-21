5th Cured HIV Case Confirmed Following Stem Cell Transplant
A man in Germany has no detectable virus in his body, even after stopping his HIV medication four years ago. Stem cell transplants are typically only performed in cancer patients who don’t have any other options.
The Washington Post:
HIV Patient Cured After Bone Marrow Transplant In Rare Case, Research Shows
A man in Germany who had been diagnosed with HIV has been declared free of the virus after receiving HIV-resistant stem cells through a bone marrow transplant intended to treat leukemia. According to research published in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday, the man was monitored for more than nine years after the 2013 transplant, and there is now “strong evidence” that he has been cured. (Ables, 2/21)
ABC News:
5th Person Confirmed To Be Cured Of HIV
Researchers are announcing that a 53-year-old man in Germany has been cured of HIV. Referred to as "the Dusseldorf patient" to protect his privacy, researchers said he is the fifth confirmed case of an HIV cure. Although the details of his successful treatment were first announced at a conference in 2019, researchers could not confirm he had been officially cured at that time. (Sathyakumar, 2/20)
The Hill:
Fifth Person Cured Of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant, Researchers Say
In the study published in the Nature science journal, German researchers detailed the case of a 53-year-old patient who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008. After their diagnosis, the patient was placed on antiretroviral therapy (ART) which suppressed the viral load within their system. The patient was enrolled in the University Hospital Düsseldorf’s IciStem program, which explores potential HIV cures requiring stem cell transplants. (Choi, 2/20)