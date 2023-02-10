71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge.

Scripps: Norovirus Spreading Across The US, CDC Data Shows

Cases of norovirus are climbing in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the beginning of the year, state health departments reported 25 outbreaks. That's nearly double the amount of outbreaks reported at the beginning of 2022.While higher than in 2022, the CDC says the latest numbers are still consistent with trends over the last decade. The agency notes that the peak season for norovirus is from December to March. (2/9)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: 71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Outbreak At Las Vegas School

An outbreak of norovirus at an Las Vegas elementary school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday. The outbreak at Wayne Tanaka Elementary School in the southwest valley began around Jan. 27, according to the health district. (Clemons, 2/9)

NBC News: Norovirus Spreading In 2023: Symptoms And How The Virus Transmits

Norovirus is sometimes referred to as the stomach flu, but it is not related to the influenza virus. Rather, it is a highly contagious virus that typically causes gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Mild fever and aches are possible, too. Just a few virus particles are enough to make someone sick, and they spread easily via hands, surfaces, food and water. An infected person can transmit the virus for days after they’re feeling better, potentially even up to two weeks, according to the CDC. (Varinsky, 2/9)

Reuters: UK Says Norovirus Cases Sharply Rise In England

Norovirus cases in England are 66% higher than the average at this time of year, official data showed on Thursday, with the biggest rise in confirmed infections seen in those aged 65 years and over. Outbreaks caused by the vomiting and diarrhea-causing norovirus have surged in hospitals, schools and care homes, with majority of cases in care home settings, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. (2/9)

On avian flu, ticks, and CWD —

CBS News: U.S. To Test Shots Against Bird Flu Outbreak, As Biden Administration Weighs Poultry Vaccinations

Federal scientists are gearing up to test the first vaccines in poultry against bird flu in years, as Biden administration officials say they have now begun weighing an unprecedented shift in the U.S. strategy to counter the growing outbreak. The move comes amid mounting concern over the threat posed by the ongoing spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza over the past few years, which has devastated flocks of wild and commercial birds around the continent. (Tin, 2/9)

Los Angeles Times: California's Wet Winter Could Mean More Ticks This Year Or Next

“The longer and more rain usually means ticks are out for longer,” said Dan Salkeld, an ecologist at Colorado State University and a scientific advisor for the Bay Area Lyme Foundation. “Having a good rainy wet season is going to be good for ticks.” (Toohey, 2/9)

CIDRAP: CWD-Sniffing Dogs Show Promise In Early Field Trial

Using dogs to detect the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer droppings shows promise, according to new findings published this week in Prion. In a proof-of-concept study by University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) researchers, trained dogs—two Labrador retrievers and a Finnish spitz—correctly identified CWD in 8 of 11 CWD-positive samples and had an average false-positive rate of 13%. (Wappes, 2/9)

CIDRAP: Another Wisconsin County Reports First CWD In Wild Deer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) yesterday reported the first chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer in Langlade County in the town of Wolf River, which is located in the north central part of the state. (Schnirring, 2/9)

