77 People Died ‘Without The Dignity Of A Home’ In DC This year

The Washington Post covers the grim death statistic that was reported by the District's medical examiner, with intoxication, the cold, and homicide among the causes. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake Tribune reports that five unsheltered residents died in recent days, likely due to recent winter weather.

The Washington Post: At Least 77 People Died Homeless In D.C. In 2022, Medical Examiner Says

At least 77 homeless people have died in the District so far in 2022, according to D.C.’s medical examiner, perishing by intoxication, hypothermia, homicide and other causes as officials and the White House battle a problem entrenched in American life. (Moyer, 12/20)

Salt Lake Tribune: 5 Deaths In SLC’s Frigid Outdoors Prompt An Emergency Action To Expand Homeless Shelters

After a cold snap that officials suspect contributed to the deaths of five unsheltered residents in recent days, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an emergency order Tuesday that will expand shelter space in Utah’s capital. (Apgar, 12/20)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Can End Homelessness With $8.1B A Year, New Report Says

A new report estimates California could end homelessness by 2035 if it spent at least $8.1 billion every year on the problem, a daunting goal that points out the enormity of the challenge despite ramped-up efforts in recent years. (Fagan, 12/20)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Boston Globe: Mass. Dept. Of Correction Aims To Improve Treatment Of Mentally Ill Inmates, After Settlement With Federal Investigators

Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins on Tuesday announced an agreement with the state Department of Correction to settle a federal investigation that found the prison system did not do enough to address the needs of inmates with serious mental health issues. (Fonseca, 12/20)

San Francisco Chronicle: L.A. County Facing Crisis In Mental Health Staffing

Los Angeles County is seeing a serious shortage in staffing by mental health workers at county-run clinics and other facilities, the Los Angeles Times reports. Filling vacant spots has proven to be a major challenge in a time of rising demand. (Beamish and Hao, 12/20)

Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Health Commissioner: Measles Likely To Ramp Up After Holidays

The Columbus measles outbreak is continuing to grow, with 81 cases reported since the first infections were confirmed in early November. As of Tuesday, 29 people have been hospitalized with the measles, according to Columbus Public Health. (Filby, 12/20)

Bay Area News Group: Saratoga Man Charged With Unlicensed Botox After Miami Bust

A Saratoga man has been charged with posing as a doctor to perform an unlicensed Botox injection on a woman, which comes on the heels of him avoiding a jail sentence after he was prosecuted for similar acts in Miami, according to authorities and court records. (Salonga, 12/20)

