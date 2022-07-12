8 In 10 Americans Have Weed-Killer Traces In Their Urine
CBS News covers the staggeringly high share of U.S. adults and kids found with traces of glyphosate in their urine as part of a survey made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A cancer cluster in a Long Island school district, poor air quality in California, and more are also reported.
CBS News:
Weed-Killing Chemical Found In Majority Of U.S. Urine Samples
A widely used but controversial herbicide linked to cancer is showing up in people, with a government study finding glyphosate in more than 80% of urine samples from U.S. kids and adults. Part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found glyphosate in 1,885 of 2,310 urine samples representative of the population at large. Nearly a third of the samples came from kids, ranging in age from six to 18. (Gibson, 7/11)
In other environmental health news —
ABC News:
Long Island School District Found To Have Higher Rates Of Cancer Cases: Study
A new report found a "statistically significant" excess of cancer cases among people of all ages living within a Long Island school district compared to similar areas of the state. The report, from the New York State Department of Health, looked at cancer cases over 20 years within the Northport-East Northport School District in Suffolk County -- about 45 miles from Manhattan. (Kekatos, 7/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Pittsburg Air Quality ‘Unhealthy And At Times Hazardous’; Residents Urged To Stay Indoors
The Marsh Fire caused “unhealthy and at times hazardous air” in Pittsburg on Monday, according to Contra Costa County health authorities, who urged residents to stay inside with their windows and doors closed. (Galbraith, 7/11)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Madison, Milwaukee Data Help Shape Heat Health Ranking Tool
Data from Madison and Milwaukee are helping shape a tool that could help communities better recognize and reduce the health risks posed by hot weather. The cities are among just six pilot programs worldwide for a ranking system that uses mortality and weather data to categorize heat waves based on their danger to human health. (Heim, 7/11)
Chicago Tribune:
Farmer Whose Cows Died Mysteriously Helps Unravel PFAS Origin
If Wilbur Earl Tennant’s cows hadn’t died from a mysterious wasting disease during the 1990s, the world might have never learned about the secret history of toxic forever chemicals. (Hawthorne, 7/11)