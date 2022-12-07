8 Travelers Who Returned To US Have Cholera, CDC Finds
The travelers had come back from areas known to be affected by cholera, in what CIDRAP reports as an "unprecedented" increase in the disease. Separately, some James Farm frozen raspberries were recalled in a potential hepatitis A contamination; weighted blankets may boost melatonin; and more.
CIDRAP:
CDC Reports Cholera In A Few Travelers, Urges Travel History In Diarrhea Workup
Amid an unprecedented increase in global cholera activity, eight infections in travelers returning from affected areas have been reported in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an email to clinicians yesterday. (Schnirring, 12/6)
In other public health news —
CBS News:
Frozen Raspberries Recalled Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination
Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential hepatitis A contamination. Exportadora Copramar, a company that exports fruit, is voluntarily recalling 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand. (O'Kane, 12/6)
The Washington Post:
Weighted Blankets May Boost Melatonin, A Sleep Hormone, Study Shows
The use of a weighted blanket may result in more melatonin — a sleep-promoting hormone produced by the brain — being released, the research reveals. ... While the study observed an increase in melatonin, it observed no difference in participants’ sleep duration or feeling of sleepiness with use of a weighted blanket. The researchers also measured oxytocin, a hormone released in response to physical touch that is known to induce feelings of well-being and calm, but saw no increase for the weighted blanket condition. (Kim, 12/6)
The Washington Post:
Why You Don't Need To Drink Eight Cups Of Water A Day
We’ve all heard the age-old advice to drink eight cups of water a day. But if you fall short, don’t worry: That advice is probably wrong anyway. That’s according to new research, published in the journal Science, which found that for most healthy adults, drinking eight cups of water a day is completely unnecessary. The advice is misguided in part because it doesn’t take into account all the water that we get from our food and from other beverages like coffee and tea. The research found that our water needs vary from one person to next and depend on factors like your age, sex, size, physical activity levels and the climate that you live in. (O'Connor, 12/6)
NBC News:
Kirstie Alley Died Of Colon Cancer. These Are The Disease's Early Signs
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement on Monday night that the cancer had only recently been discovered. (Bendix, 12/6)