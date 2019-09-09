9/11 Firefighters Who Arrived At World Trade Center Early Also Face Higher Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Finds

This is the first study to focus on cardiovascular care, which is not currently covered by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. The study urges continued long-term monitoring of the first responders.

The Associated Press: Some 9/11 Firefighters May Have Higher Heart Risks Now

Firefighters who arrived early or spent more time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks seem to have a modestly higher risk of developing heart problems than those who came later or stayed less, doctors reported Friday. The research might have implications for any efforts to expand the list of health problems eligible for payment from a victim compensation fund. (9/6)

Los Angeles Times: Firefighter Study Links Time Spent At 9/11 Site In New York With Heart Problems

The research might have implications for any efforts to expand the list of health problems eligible for payment from a victim compensation fund. The study doesn’t prove that dust or anything else about the disaster caused the firefighters to experience greater heart risks. Nor does it compare the New York City firefighters to the general population or to other responders, such as paramedics or construction workers. (Marchione, 9/6)

CNN: 9/11 Attack Tied To Cardiovascular Risk In Firefighters, Study Says

The data showed that the firefighters who arrived at the World Trade Center site on the morning of September 11, 2001, had a 44% increased risk of cardiovascular disease over the next 16 years compared with those who arrived later, Prezant said. "Those who showed up in the afternoon of 9/11 had a 24% increase compared to everyone else," he said. Additionally, "those showing up and being there for more than six months had a 30% increase." (Howard, 9/6)

NBC News: 9/11 Firefighters At Risk For Serious Cardiovascular Issues, New Study Finds

For years, firefighters have been monitored for cancer and other illnesses, but this study focused on cardiovascular disease and examined 9,796 firefighters. The study’s authors said they reviewed not only who worked at ground zero but also how long they worked there, and whether they developed any cardiovascular disease in the years that followed. (Winter and Miller, 9/6)

ABC News: 241 NYPD Officers Have Died From 9/11 Illnesses, 10 Times The Number Killed In World Trade Center Attack

The grim statistic comes in the wake of a protracted battle for funding to compensate ill first responders and other survivors as well as the families of those who died. President Trump recently signed into law a permanent extension of the funding for the Victim Compensation Fund, which would have run out of money by December 2020. (Katersky and Parekh, 9/6)

