988 Crisis Line Touted; Rhode Island Sues Over Lead Poisoning
The AP reports that Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, a Democrat, was praising the new 988 mental health crisis line, saying it was important to "treat mental health the same way as we treat physical health." Also: lead poisoning, testing HIV vaccines, health worker strikes and more.
AP:
Beshear, Advocates Tout 988 Mental Health Crisis Lifeline
Mental health advocates in Kentucky expressed hope Monday that the launch of a three-digit mental health crisis hotline will help remove the stigma of reaching out for assistance. The 988 hotline went live nationally this past Saturday, offering quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies. People taking the calls are trained counselors. (7/18)
AP:
Rhode Island Sues 5 Landlords Over Alleged Lead Hazards
Rhode Island has sued five more landlords who rent properties in which children with lead poisoning live, the state attorney general said Monday. The three properties in Providence, one in Central Falls, and one in Newport all contain “significant lead hazards” and the landlords have failed to comply with state lead poisoning prevention laws, Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. (7/18)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Emory Testing New Vaccine To Fight HIV
Emory’s Hope Clinic Vaccine Center is one of four sites selected to participate in the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative’s clinical trials, taking part in the first human evaluation of mRNA technology in HIV vaccines. (Thomas, 7/18)
In health care worker news —
The Mercury News:
Hundreds Of Sequoia Hospital Healthcare Workers Strike Amid Bargaining Deadlock
Hundreds of support workers at Sequoia Hospital walked out of the job Monday to strike for better wages, benefits and working conditions after negotiations with Dignity Health for a new contract stalled. (Toledo, 7/18)
Valley News:
Mascoma Community Health Center Will Suspend Dental Services
Mascoma Community Health Center will suspend its dental services beginning July 30, following the departure of the center’s current dentist, according to a news release from the nonprofit’s board. (Doyle-Burr, 7/18)
AP:
CEO Steps Down At Financially Troubled Mississippi Hospital
The CEO of a financially troubled hospital in the Mississippi Delta has resigned as the hospital continues to pursue a possible joint operating agreement with a larger medical center. Jason Studley announced his resignation from Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Friday in a memo to the hospital’s employees and medical staff, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. (7/18)
Meanwhile, in California —
San Francisco Public Press:
How California’s Coercive Control Law Could Help Women Manipulated By Partners
After two decades of marriage, Blanca finally hit a breaking point. Watching her husband rip apart the wedding dress she had so painstakingly sewn, then preserved over the years caused something to shift for her. That act was the final rupture in a relationship that had been turbulent from the start, with only short interludes of affection thrown in. The emotional abuse had been going on for years, according to Blanca. She said he constantly denigrated her appearance and Spanish-accented English. He refused to put her and their two sons on the health insurance provided by his job as a mechanic, telling her to buy her own. He rejected her pleas to let her write checks and have access to their joint bank account. He made her pay all the rent on the Bay Area home they shared with his relatives. (Sundaram, 6/27)
Los Angeles Times:
Plan To Make Boyle Heights Sears A Homeless Center Criticized
Bill Taormina had 17 minutes to convince the crowd in the auditorium of Boyle Heights Resurrection School to back his plan to turn their shuttered neighborhood Sears into a giant homeless services hub. The “Los Angeles Life Rebuilding Center” that Taormina wants to build would house up to 10,000 homeless people and provide medical and mental health services, job training, immigration help and drug abuse diversion programs. (Campa, 7/18)