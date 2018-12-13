A Clue In The Mysterious Case Of The U.S. Diplomats In Cuba: They All Suffered From Inner Ear Damage

Scientists and doctors have been flummoxed by the illness that has struck down a few dozen diplomats that were stationed in Cuba, but the evidence of damage to the inner ear may hold answers to help them move forward at figuring out the cause.

The New York Times: U.S. Diplomats With Mysterious Illness In Cuba Had Inner-Ear Damage, Doctors Say

The American government employees in Cuba who suffered mystifying symptoms — dizziness, insomnia, difficulty concentrating — after hearing a strange high-pitched sound all had one thing in common: damage to the part of the inner ear responsible for balance, according to the first doctors to examine them after the episodes. Two years after Americans posted at the United States Embassy in Havana began experiencing the peculiar phenomenon, doctors at the University of Miami on Wednesday published a scientific paper that confirms what these patients have said all along: Their condition is real, not the result of mass hysteria, a response to intense news media coverage or a stress reaction to being evacuated, as doctors in Cuba had suggested. (Robles, 12/12)

The Associated Press: Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

"What caused it, who did it, why it was done — we don't know any of those things," said Dr. Michael Hoffer of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, who led the exams. The U.S. says since late 2016, 26 people associated with the embassy in Havana suffered problems that include dizziness, ear pain and ringing, and cognitive problems such as difficulty thinking — a health mystery that has damaged U.S.-Cuba relations. Cuba has adamantly denied any involvement. (Kay and Neergaard, 12/12)

CNN: Cuba 'Acoustic Attack' Mystery Continues As Study Offers More Details On US Diplomats' Symptoms

A separate study, previously published in the medical journal JAMA in March, described the symptoms of 21 personnel who sought medical attention and found that a majority of them reported problems with memory, concentration, balance, eyesight, hearing, sleeping or headaches that lasted more than three months. Three people eventually needed hearing aids for moderate to severe hearing loss, and others had ringing or pressure in their ears according to that report. (Howard, 12/12)

