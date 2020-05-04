A Country Divided: Masks Become Bigger Symbol Of Disagreements Over Coronavirus Response

For some a mask is unnecessary, the guidance confusing, and the risk low. For others, wearing a mask is a crucial act of solidarity to protect society's most vulnerable. The issue reflects the tension between two Americas over the pandemic. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence admits that he erred in not wearing a face mask to tour the Mayo Clinic.

The New York Times: Masks Become A Flash Point In The Virus Culture Wars

As the nation edges away from lockdown and people once again share public spaces in the middle of a pandemic, wearing a face mask — or refusing to — has become a flash point in a moment when civic rules are being rewritten, seemingly on the fly. The result has been dirty looks, angry words, raw emotions and, at times, confrontations that have escalated into violence. In Flint, Mich., a security guard at a Family Dollar store was fatally shot on Friday afternoon after an altercation that the guard’s wife told The New York Times had occurred over a customer refusing to wear a face covering, which is required in Michigan in any enclosed public space. (Rojas, 5/3)

The Hill: Michigan Police Probing Reports That Store Shooting Stemmed From Argument Over Mask

Police in Flint, Mich., are investigating after a security guard at a Family Dollar store was fatally shot on Friday, with reports on social media indicating that the altercation began over a customer not wearing a face mask. The Detroit News reported that a police spokesman confirmed at a press conference on Sunday that officials were investigating those reports. (Bowden, 5/3)

ABC News: Oklahoma City Reverses Face Mask Requirement Amid Threats Of Violence

An Oklahoma city has reversed an emergency proclamation requiring shoppers to wear face masks due to threats of violence. Stillwater, located about 65 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, started to reopen businesses on Friday morning as part of the state's phased-opening program... The city had required customers to wear masks in stores and restaurants. But the mayor quickly amended that policy on Friday afternoon after employees were "threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse" in the span of three hours, Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said in a statement. (Deliso, 5/3)

The Washington Post: Stillwater, Oklahoma, Backs Off Mask Order After Threats To Store Employees, Mayor Will Joyce Says

Some officials are backing off requirements that people wear masks inside businesses, as cities, counties and states — left to devise their own guidelines — run into limits on their ability to maintain public health precautions with stay-at-home orders easing during the coronavirus pandemic. The issue pushed a small Oklahoma city into the national spotlight this weekend, after leaders quickly withdrew a mandate to don masks inside reopened stores and restaurants, citing threats of violence and physical abuse directed at employees. (Knowles and Iati, 5/3)

Reuters: Pence Says He Should Have Worn Face Mask At Mayo Clinic

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that he erred in not wearing a face mask during a visit with patients at the Mayo Clinic last month. The decision by Pence not to wear a mask was slammed by critics, who said it undermined efforts to slow the spread of the respiratory virus that has caused more than 67,000 deaths in the United States. Pence heads the Trump administration’s anti-coronavirus effort. (Schroeder, 5/3)

CNN: Pence Says He Should Have Worn A Mask At The Mayo Clinic

The clinic had briefed Pence's team in the days leading up to his trip about their policy requiring face masks, a person involved in planning the visit previously told CNN. The briefing came after the White House reached out last week about a potential visit. The person said when the clinic told the White House about the policy, it wasn't clear whether Pence would wear a mask. (Robertson and LeBlanc, 5/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Low-Quality Masks Infiltrate U.S. Coronavirus Supply

U.S. regulators and state officials are finding a significant number of imported N95-style masks fall short of certification standards, complicating the response to the coronavirus crisis and potentially putting some front-line workers at greater risk. Recent tests by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that about 60% of 67 different types of imported masks tested allowed in more tiny particles in at least one sample than U.S. standards normally permit. (Hufford and Maremont, 5/3)

