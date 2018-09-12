A Deadly Side Effect To Climate Change: Thousands Of Deaths From Inhalation Of Wildfires’ Smoke

A new study projects that worsening wild fires could lead to more than double the amount of smoke deaths a year. Meanwhile, experts discuss the lingering public health threat from the California fires.

KQED: Another Potential Climate Calamity

As climate change makes wildfires more intense, U.S. deaths from chronic inhalation of smoke could climb to 40,000 per year -- that's more than double the current number of 15,000 deaths per year, according to a recent study. While the study's co-author Jeff Pierce cautioned that more research must be done, he said the model shows "smoke concentrations will roughly double and this will counteract a lot of improvements gained from a reduction in emissions from human sources, such as power plants." (Fiore, 9/11)

PBS NewsHour: Urban Wildfires Bring Lingering Worries About What’s In The Ash And Air

For weeks, smoky, unhealthy air from large wildfires has plagued much of the West Coast and beyond. What's the public health impact of an increase of urban wildfires, in which homes and other structures burn? (Wise, 9/11)

And in other health-related environmental news —

PBS NewsHour: Trump’s EPA Gives The Oil And Gas Industry More Leeway On Climate-Changing Methane

The Environmental Protection Agency issued new rules making it easier for oil and gas companies to release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. It's the Trump administration's third major step to roll back regulations aimed at combating global warming and climate change. (Brangham, 9/11)

St. Louis Public Radio: EPA May Expedite Cleanup For Sporlan Valve Plant Superfund Site In Washington

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding the former site of a refrigerator-valve manufacturing facility in Washington, Missouri, to its National Priorities List. ...Harmful contaminants such as benzene and trichloroethylene — or TCE — remained in the soil and groundwater over several decades. Exposure to such chemicals can cause cancer and damage to multiple organs. (Chen, 9/11)

