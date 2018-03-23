A Fountain Of Youth In Pill Form? Scientists Say A Supplement Already On The Market Shows Results

“It’s probably not the magic pill everyone is looking for, but it’s one more brick in our efforts to understand aging and health span,” said Dr. Eric Verdin, of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. In other public health news: pap smears, genome sequencing, omega-6 fatty acids, suicides and art therapy.

Stat: A Dietary Supplement Makes Old Mice Youthful. But Will It Work In People?

Transfusing young blood and freezing heads may get most of the anti-aging and life-extension buzz, but don’t count out the molecule hunters: After setbacks and stumbles and what critics called debacles, these scientists are figuring out which biochemicals might potentially, possibly be fountains of youth in pill form. In the latest advance, biologists reported on Thursday that a molecule already sold by supplement makers (even as scientists scramble to understand it) restored youthfulness to blood vessels in 20-month-old mice, an age comparable to 70 years in people. The research supports the idea that boosting certain genes and molecules that fade with age could keep people functional, resilient, and even spry well into their 80s, even without living longer. (Begley, 3/22)

Los Angeles Times: Modified Pap Tests Can Show Early Warning Signs Of Other Gynecological Cancers

The Pap test has already reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by more than 60%. Now it may become a key step in the early detection of two other gynecological malignancies — ovarian and endometrial cancers — that have been notorious killers because they're typically caught so late. A new study has found that by genetically analyzing the harvest of cells from a Pap smear, doctors could identify 81% of endometrial cancers and 33% of ovarian cancers.Some of those cancers were in their earliest stages, when they're more likely to respond to treatment. (Healy, 3/22)

Stat: Sequencing Patients' Genomes Might Not Break The Health Care Bank

The first rigorous study of its kind finds that sequencing people’s genomes might not lead to extensive and expensive follow-up care, researchers reported on Thursday. “That’s been the critical question that has the field [of medical genetics] very concerned: Will whole-genome sequencing drive up downstream costs?” said Kurt Christensen of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, lead author of the study in Genetics in Medicine. (Begley, 3/22)

The New York Times: Omega-6s In Nuts, Seeds And Vegetable Oils May Aid The Heart

Are omega-6 fatty acids, the fats found in nuts, seeds and many vegetable oils, including those used in many processed and junk foods, helpful or harmful? It has been believed that omega-6s generally increase inflammation, while omega-3s, the fats in fish oil, lower it, and some studies suggest that a high omega-6 intake increases the risk for heart disease. But a new long-term study suggests omega-6s can be good for the heart. (Bakalar, 3/22)

WBUR: To Detect Threats And Prevent Suicides, Schools Pay Company To Scan Social Media Posts

Shawsheen Tech buys the social media scanning service from a Vermont-based company called Social Sentinel. It's one of many technology firms doing some form of social media scanning or monitoring. Social Sentinel claims it's the only one with expertise in protecting schools. (Joliocoeur and Mullins, 3/22)

The New York Times: Netflix Adds A Warning Video To ‘13 Reasons Why’

Netflix has added a warning video that will play before its series “13 Reasons Why” and will promote resources to help young viewers and their parents address the show’s themes, the streaming service announced Wednesday. After being criticized for how the series’ first season depicted suicide, which had already led the network to add warning messages to the show, Netflix commissioned a study by the Northwestern University Center on Media and Human Development to gauge its impact on viewers. The show’s second season will be released this year. (Libbey, 3/22)

USA Today: Art And Music As Therapy - Or Art And Music Therapy Helps Teens

Music and art are increasingly being used as tools for therapy for high school students who have faced trauma — from sexual abuse to homelessness — and have been proven to help students cope, both physically and psychologically. Studies have shown that participating in music and art can alleviate pain, help people manage stress, promote wellness, enhance memory, improve communications, aide physical rehabilitation, and give people a way to express their feelings. (Payne, O'Donnell and Doty, 3/22)

