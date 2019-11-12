‘A Historic Milestone’: Merck’s Ebola Vaccine First-Ever To Get Approval From European Commission

The vaccine, Ervebo, has already been used under emergency guidelines to help contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Stat: Ebola Vaccine Approved In Europe, In Landmark Moment For Global Health

After more than two decades of research, the world finally has an approved Ebola vaccine. The European Commission granted marketing authorization to Merck’s vaccine, known as Ervebo, on Monday, less than a month after the European Medicines Agency recommended it be licensed. It is currently being used in the Democratic Republic of the Congo under a “compassionate use” or research protocol similar to a clinical trial. (Branswell, 11/11)

Reuters: Merck Wins European Approval For First-Ever Ebola Vaccine

Since the middle of last year, the Congo Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, after the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,300. “The EU is supporting international efforts to combat Ebola on all fronts, from vaccine development to delivering humanitarian aid on the ground,” EU Ebola Coordinator Christos Stylianides said in a statement dated Nov. 10. (11/11)

In other pharmaceutical news —

The New York Times: Cannabis-Based Medicines Approved For Use In England And Wales

Cannabis-based medicines were approved on Monday for use by the National Health Service in England and Wales, a milestone decision that could change the lives of thousands of patients. Three treatments using medicinal cannabis were authorized by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, a public body that provides guidance on health care practices. The decision comes a year after Sajid Javid, then the British home secretary, said that some doctors could legally prescribe the drug in special cases. (Magra, 11/11)

