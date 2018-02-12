A Look At Amazon’s Health Benefits Administrator Gives Hints Of What’s To Come With New Initiative

Making better use of patient data is at the heart of Amazon’s effort.

Stat: How Will Amazon Revolutionize Health Care? Follow Its Footprints In Seattle

Amazon’s effort to shake up health care is as tantalizing as it is opaque — a giant black box hanging over one-fifth of the American economy. But several clues about its plans are plainly visible in its hometown of Seattle, where it has hired executives from health industry heavyweights and spurred adoption of technologies it may eventually use to upend drug distribution and other aspects of care. (Ross, 2/12)

In other health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Investors Demand Change When They Don't Like What They See

Tenet Healthcare Corp. management has for the past couple of years been in a delicate dance for control of the company—carefully acquiescing to its biggest investor's spins and steps. That investor, Glenview Capital Management, has been at times a passive shareholder, a friendly owner with designated board members and now an essentially hostile, activist owner. Investors are getting more active in pursuing changes at healthcare companies. (Bannow, 2/10)

