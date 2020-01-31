A Look At Louisiana’s Unusually Aggressive Strategy For Abortion Battle In Front Of Supreme Court

The case is being closely watched as one of the first big abortion cases in front of the Supreme Court since conservative Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench.

The Wall Street Journal: In Supreme Court Abortion Case, Louisiana Goes On The Offensive

Facing lawsuits over its abortion laws, Louisiana decided the best defense was offense. Lawyers for the state attorney general’s office devised an unusually aggressive legal strategy to defend itself in a series of lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the state’s regulation of abortion providers, with one of the cases to be argued before the Supreme Court in March. (Gershman, 1/30)

In other abortion news —

Vox: How Abortion In Virginia Went From A Trump Talking Point To A Winning Issue For Democrats

This time last year, Virginia was at the center of a nationwide firestorm. The state legislature was considering a bill that would remove some restrictions on third-trimester abortions, and in an interview about the bill, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam made confusing comments that some took as an endorsement of infanticide. (North, 1/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription