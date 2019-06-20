A Look At The Court Cases That Carved Out Protections For LGBTQ Community Over The Years

The New York Times reviews the history of LGBTQ rights in the courts. Meanwhile, a study on homophobia reveals a disconnect between perception and reality.

The New York Times: The Court Cases That Changed L.G.B.T.Q. Rights

Beginning before Stonewall and continuing in the 50 years since, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have regularly turned to the courts for protection against mistreatment or to overturn laws that targeted them. From H.I.V.-based discrimination to the fight for marriage equality to President Trump’s attempt to ban transgender people from the military, courts across the country have played a key role in the story of L.G.B.T.Q. rights in America. (Geidner, 6/19)

The Associated Press: Homophobia Study Shows Perception, Reality 'Disconnect'

Researchers say a survey of players in the Australian Ice Hockey League shows homophobic language is often used but that an even higher percentage of competitors would make a gay player feel welcome. It's an apparent contradiction the researchers call a "disconnect between perception and reality" because anti-gay comments can often be a cultural norm. (Passa, 6/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription