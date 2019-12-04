A Look At The Role Consulting Powerhouse McKinsey Played In Shaping Immigration Detention Policies

A ProPublica investigation reveals that the money-saving recommendations the consultants came up with--including proposed cuts in spending on food for migrants, as well as on medical care and supervision of detainees--made some career ICE staff uncomfortable. Other news on the administration focuses on Agent Orange and food stamps.

ProPublica: How McKinsey Helped The Trump Administration Detain And Deport Immigrants

In a pair of executive orders, he ordered “all legally available resources” to be shifted to border detention facilities and called for hiring 10,000 new immigration officers. The logistical challenges were daunting, but as luck would have it, Immigration and Customs Enforcement already had a partner on its payroll: McKinsey & Company, an international consulting firm brought on under the Obama administration to help engineer an “organizational transformation” in the ICE division charged with deporting migrants who are in the United States unlawfully. (MacDougall, 12/3)

Sacramento Bee: White House Delays New Agent Orange Benefits For Veterans

The Trump administration should stop blocking Vietnam veterans with bladder cancer and three other diseases the government does not recognize as tied to Agent Orange from getting the benefits they deserve, two California congressmen said in a letter to the White House on Monday. House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, D-Riverside, and Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, sent a letter to White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney saying his decision to block bladder cancer, Parkinson’s-like symptoms, hypothyroidsism and hypertension from being added to a list of conditions that are tied to Agent Orange was “despicable.” (Ibry, Copp and Chambers, 12/3)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Cuts To Food Stamps Are Necessary, Trump Administration Says

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is coming to the defense of Trump administration plans that would cause millions of food stamp recipients to receive smaller benefits. Perdue, a former Georgia governor, and his department have proposed several changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the nation’s largest food assistance program. (Darnell, 12/3)

