A New Global Mark: 500,000 Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide
Over 500,000 deaths around the world have now been officially attributed to COVID-19. There have been over 10 million confirmed cases globally -- with more than 2.5 million of those in the U.S. -- though the actual number is likely higher.
NPR:
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 500,000
The coronavirus pandemic reached a new milestone on Sunday, with confirmed deaths surpassing half a million around the world and the number of confirmed cases topping 10 million. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there were 10,063,319 confirmed cases and 500,108 deaths globally by late Sunday afternoon. The number of cases is likely much higher, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing this week that for every reported case, there were 10 other estimated infections in the United States. (Treisman, 6/28)
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Live Updates: Global Deaths Pass 500,000
In April, roughly a month after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, deaths topped 100,000. In early May, the figure climbed to 250,000. Now it has doubled in less than two months. More than a quarter of all known deaths have been in the United States. (6/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Coronavirus Cases Pass 10 Million Globally
The U.S. recorded more than 42,000 cases Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, lower than the record 45,255 recorded Friday, but the second straight daily total over 40,000. Florida, Texas, California and Arizona have accounted for much of the recent rise in cases, prompting authorities to impose new restrictions in those states and retreat on reopening plans. (Campo-Flores and Gold, 6/28)
Reuters:
Global Coronavirus Deaths Top Half A Million
While the overall rate of death has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries like the United States, India and Brazil, as well as new outbreaks in parts of Asia. (Wardell and Cadell, 6/29)