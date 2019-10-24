A New Privacy Threat?: Study Shows How Facial Recognition Software Identifies Patients From MRI Scans

While there's a big push to mine medical data from patient records, research, medical devices and technology such as smartwatches, privacy protections don't appear to go far enough, according to new research. Other news on health technology is on finding jobs for autistic people, anti-vaccine Facebook content, substitutes for stethoscopes, stress from social media use, and a Montana data breach, as well.

The New York Times: You Got A Brain Scan At The Hospital. Someday A Computer May Use It To Identify You.

Thousands of people have received brain scans, as well as cognitive and genetic tests, while participating in research studies. Though the data may be widely distributed among scientists, most participants assume their privacy is protected because researchers remove their names and other identifying information from their records. But could a curious family member identify one of them just from a brain scan? Could a company mining medical records to sell targeted ads do so, or someone who wants to embarrass a study participant? (Kolata, 10/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Facial-Recognition Software Was Able To Identify Patients From MRI Scans

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic used commercially available facial-recognition software to match photographs of about 80 volunteers to unidentified MRI images that show outlines of the head in addition to the brain itself. The software correctly matched 83% of the images, they reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Results are the latest to find technology has outflanked privacy protections in health care, where an aggressive push is under way to amass and mine medical data from patient medical records, research, medical devices and consumer technology such as smartwatches. (Evans, 10/23)

The New York Times: Using Technology To Close The Autism Job Gap

Byran Dai was 24 when he promised his mother, who passed away less than two months later, that he would look out for his younger brother Brandon, who is autistic. Brandon, 15 at the time, was receiving special education and social services, but Mr. Dai knew that by 22, his brother would phase out of the services and education provided by the state. “In the autism community, we call that ‘falling off the cliff,’” Mr. Dai said. “It’s what a lot of families are worried about.” (Rosen, 10/24)

The Hill: Republican Lawmaker Tells Zuckerberg Facebook Should Allow Anti-Vaccine Content

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) on Wednesday pressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the social media platform's efforts to reduce the spread of anti-vaccine material. Posey used his five minutes during Zuckerberg's appearance before the House Financial Services Committee to ask the CEO why Facebook cracks down on anti-vaccine content if believes in freedom of expression. (Birnbaum, 10/23)

The Associated Press: Is The Stethoscope Dying? High-Tech Rivals Pose A Threat

Two centuries after its invention, the stethoscope — the very symbol of the medical profession — is facing an uncertain prognosis. It is threatened by hand-held devices that are also pressed against the chest but rely on ultrasound technology, artificial intelligence and smartphone apps instead of doctors' ears to help detect leaks, murmurs, abnormal rhythms and other problems in the heart, lungs and elsewhere. Some of these instruments can yield images of the beating heart or create electrocardiogram graphs. (10/23)

NPR: 1 In 5 Teens Use Social Media For 5+ Hours A Day And May Be Losing Sleep Over It

Today's teens have a lot on their plate. They strive for perfect grades, college-essay worthy volunteer gigs, trophies in multiple sports — and many of them still find hours a day to spend on social media. "This is an incredibly stressful time to be a teenager," says pediatrician Megan Moreno, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Vaugh, 10/22)

Modern Healthcare: 130,000 Patients Hit In Phishing Scam At Montana Health System

A phishing scam targeting employees at Kalispell Regional Healthcare may have compromised health information of nearly 130,000 patients, the Montana health system confirmed. Kalispell discovered the phishing incident, in which several employees unknowingly provided login credentials to hackers in response to a "well-designed email," this summer, according to a notification the system posted online Tuesday. Those hackers may have gained unauthorized access to Kalispell's IT systems as early as May 24. (Cohen, 10/23)

