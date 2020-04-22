A Perfect Storm: Southern States Reopening Both Lag In Testing And Are Less Prepared To Handle A Surge

Georgia's decision to aggressively reopen kicked off a southern wave of governors who want to lift restrictions. But experts warn that the very states rushing to lift business restrictions are the ones who stand to be hit hardest by relaxing shut-down measures too early. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr suggests he may take legal action against any state that goes "too far" with stay-at-home orders.

The Associated Press: Southern States Largely Go It Alone In Reopening Decisions

Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak — but none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. (Deslatte and Collins, 4/22)

The New York Times: ‘I Am Beyond Disturbed’: Internal Dissent As States Reopen Despite Virus

The decision by Gov. Brian Kemp to begin restarting Georgia’s economy drew swift rebukes on Tuesday from mayors, public health experts and some business owners, with skeptics arguing that the plan might amplify another wave of coronavirus outbreaks. “That could be setting us back,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on Tuesday, referring to Georgia and other states planning to reopen in coming days. “It certainly isn’t going to be helpful.” (Rojas and Fausset, 4/21)

The Washington Post: Governors Chart Different Paths As They Respond To The Coronavirus

South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Florida have announced limited easing of business and recreational closures and social gatherings, to start between this week and the end of April. While some of those states have shown a fall in confirmed virus cases on some recent days, other days have presented increased numbers. None has charted the sustained, 14-day “downward trajectory” outlined in federal guidelines issued last week. (DeYoung, Berger and Mettler, 4/21)

Politico: Southern Governors Create A Covid-19 Coalition And Experts Fear A 'Perfect Storm'

Unlike their peers in New York, New Jersey and other Northeastern states that have been working cooperatively since last week to restart their economies, the six in the South have lagged on testing and social distancing measures. “If you put these states together, there is a perfect storm for a massive epidemic peak later on,” said Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. “The Southeast region is not known for having the best health record. Diabetes and heart disease come to mind. I am very concerned about how our states will do it.” (Dixon, 4/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Some States Look To Reopen, But Others Want More Testing First

Many officials have warned that reopening too early without extensive testing could lead to a surge in new infections. Public-health experts have asked state leaders to heed reopening guidelines including a decline in infection rates for at least 14 days, a strong testing regime and adequate health-care capacity. Governors in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast have formed regional pacts to coordinate reopening plans. The bipartisan National Governors Association was scheduled to release its own plan Wednesday to reopen the economy, and it offers a cautionary note among a number of recommendations. (Calfas, Campos-Flores and Bender, 4/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp Eases Coronavirus Restrictions; Businesses Ask What’s Next

On Monday, Kemp made the controversial decision to restart the state’s economy by allowing some businesses to start up operations again. Kemp said that, along with barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, bowling alleys and fitness centers can open Friday. Restaurants, theaters and private social clubs will be allowed to open Monday. Reactions have been mixed. (Suggs, Kanell and Peters, 4/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia’s Evolving Testing Machinery Will Be Tested As State Reopens

The success of Gov. Brian Kemp’s hotly-debated decision to begin reopening Georgia’s economy rests on whether the state can detect novel coronavirus hotspots before they flare out of control, and reliably demonstrate that it’s safe to move about. The state Department of Public Health is rapidly increasing the number of testing sites and deploying the Georgia National Guard to help build up the state’s testing system. But whether enough tests, supplies and sites are available statewide to ease restrictions for the state’s 10.6 million residents — without a spike in new COVID-19 cases — depends on a testing infrastructure that is still a work in progress. (Mariano and Trubey, 4/22)

CNN: Brian Kemp Faces Resistance Over Move To Reopen Economy

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose state is moving toward a more limited reopening, tweeted Tuesday: "I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon." "We respect Georgia's right to determine its own fate, but we are all in this together," Graham, a Republican, said. "What happens in Georgia will impact us in South Carolina." (Bradner, 4/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Surpasses 20K Cases Of COVID-19, Reaches 818 Deaths

Since noon, Georgia surpassed 800 coronavirus-related deaths and 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The DPH also announced 19 new deaths in the seven hours since its last update, bringing the state’s death toll to 818. Additionally, 285 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in that time frame, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 20,166. (Prince and Hansen, 4/21)

Politico: Coronavirus Lockdowns Pit Republican Governors Against Democratic Mayors

As some Republican governors move to reopen parts of their states' shuttered economies, local Democratic leaders are pushing back — fearful that easing guidelines too early could wipe away the progress their cities have made in battling the novel coronavirus. Governors in a handful of states have begun unveiling plans to reopen beaches, retail stores, bowling alleys, hair salons and other "nonessential" businesses, following on President Donald Trump's release last week of a federal plan for reopening the U.S. economy. (Ward, 4/21)

The New York Times: Protesters Pushing To Reopen Economy Are ‘Idiots,’ Says Top Manufacturing Lobbyist

One of Jay Timmons’s Facebook friends invited him last week to attend a “Reopen Virginia” rally in Richmond, a protest against the stay-at-home order issued amid the coronavirus by the state’s Democratic governor. Mr. Timmons unfriended the sender, then published a searing retort, criticizing the protesters and accusing them of putting manufacturing workers’ lives at risk by defying rules meant to limit the spread of the virus. Mr. Timmons’s post began with a single word in all capital letters: “IDIOTS.” (Tankersley, 4/21)

Bloomberg: Barr Threatens Legal Action Against Governors Over Lockdowns

The Justice Department will consider taking legal action against governors who continue to impose stringent rules for dealing with the coronavirus that infringe on constitutional rights even after the crisis subsides in their states, Attorney General William Barr said. Blunt means to deal with the pandemic, such as stay-at-home orders and directives shutting down businesses, are justified up to a point, Barr said in an interview Tuesday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” Eventually, though, states should move to more targeted measures, Barr said. He cited the approach laid out by President Donald Trump. (Strohm, 4/21)

ABC News: Barr Warns States Not To Go 'Too Far' In Stay-At-Home Orders, Threatens Legal Action

Attorney General Bill Barr, in a new interview on Tuesday, characterized some state 'stay-at-home' restrictions amid the pandemic as "disturbingly close to house arrest" and said the Justice Department will consider legal action if governors start to take restrictions on movement and civil liberties 'too far.' "These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now. You know, the idea that you have to stay in your house is disturbingly close to house arrest," Barr told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "I’m not saying it wasn’t justified. I’m not saying in some places it might still be justified." (Mallin, 4/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Wisconsin Legislature Files Suit Over Governor’s Lockdown Order

Wisconsin’s Republican-dominated legislature filed Tuesday for an injunction against the coronavirus-related lockdown ordered by the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The move comes amid growing battles over efforts to slow the spread of the virus through restrictions on many business activities that are playing out in protests outside state capitols and tweets by President Trump. (Barrett, 4/21)

