A Potential Game-Changer: Novavax Shot May Get FDA Authorization Today
The two-dose covid vaccine uses protein-based technology that has been used for decades. Health experts hope this will persuade people who are skeptical of mRNA technology to get the Novavax jab.
Politico:
FDA To Authorize Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use as early as Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO. The regulatory clearance would likely permit the two-dose vaccine to be given to adults as a primary immunization series, limiting its use in the U.S. since roughly two-thirds of people have already received their initial shots. (Cancryn and Foley, 7/12)
In news about the AstraZeneca shot —
Bloomberg:
Astra’s Covid Vaccine Saved Over Six Million Lives In First Year
Covid vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc. had the biggest impact in preventing deaths in the first year of the global rollout, saving an estimated 12 million lives. That’s the upshot of a new analysis from Airfinity Ltd., a London-based data firm. The AstraZeneca vaccine developed with the University of Oxford saved 6.3 million lives, Airfinity said Wednesday. The estimate for the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot was 5.9 million. (Paton, 7/13)
Reuters:
AstraZeneca Says COVID Vaccine As Effective As MRNA Shots In Review
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalization and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna. (7/13)