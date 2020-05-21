A Reality TV Star Finds A Very Stark Reality While Searching For Millions Of Medical Masks
Despite encountering fraud in many corners, Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong charity and its partner organization, Global Empowerment Mission, donated more than two million masks and isolation gowns to hospitals and other groups in all 50 states. Other news related to personal protective equipment is on increasing U.S. manufacturing, a poll of health care workers on the shortages and complaints about New Yorkers not wearing masks.
The New York Times:
Bethenny Frankel’s Dark Journey To Find Medical Masks
It was late March, with the coronavirus starting to peak in New York and hospitals already running short on supplies, when Bethenny Frankel, the entrepreneur and reality television star, received an email from a publicist offering her access to 500 million medical masks, or about enough to fill 25 Madison Square Gardens. Ms. Frankel was intrigued. While spending eight seasons on the “Real Housewives of New York City,” she began flying to places like Guatemala and the Bahamas to aid in disaster relief. Now, with the disaster down the road, she wanted to help. She called the New York governor’s office, and her home state drafted her to find masks. (Nicas, 5/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Premier Aims To Boost U.S. Manufacturing Of Protective Equipment
Premier launched a program that aims to bolster the supply of protective gear through domestic production, the group purchasing and consulting organization said Wednesday. Premier plans to partner with U.S. manufacturers that can supply products in shortage, subsidize the development of affordable products that address specific market needs and establish sourcing contracts to ensure a continuous supply, the company said. (Kacik, 5/20)
The Hill:
Health Care Workers Saw Shortages Of Protective Equipment Last Into May: Poll
Health care workers faced shortages of face masks, hand sanitizer, medical gowns and other supplies needed to keep themselves safe from COVID-19 in early May, according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll released Wednesday. Sixty-six percent of health care workers said their workplaces still face shortages of the respirator masks that are most effective at blocking airborne particles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), acknowledging the shortages, has directed health workers without respirators to use surgical masks instead, even though those are less protective against viruses. But 44 percent of health workers cited shortages of surgical masks as well. (Hellmann, 5/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Mask Complaints Pour In From New York City’s Wealthiest Neighborhoods
Face coverings have become an essential fashion and health item in New York City, but not everyone is complying with new state rules requiring them. Complaints have been pouring in from affluent parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, more so than in other areas, even though these neighborhoods have lower rates of infection and death than many lower-income sections of the city. (Barbanel, 5/20)