A Red-White-And-Blue Ritual Gone By? Both Parties Debate Merits Of Holding Political Conventions This Summer
The pandemic will likely play a role in altering or possibly eliminating the 2020 conventions, where politicians would jam together, but it's not the first time the televised spectacles have come under pressure, according to the New York Times, and company donations are expected to be lower.
The New York Times:
Both Parties Wonder: How Much Do Conventions Even Matter Anymore?
Political conventions have been a balloons-and-bunting mainstay of American campaigns since the Republican Party gathered in Baltimore to nominate Henry Clay for president in 1831. But this year, they may join the list of crowded events — concerts, baseball games, movies and Broadway shows — forced off the stage because of the coronavirus. And it may not matter. Some Democratic leaders are discussing replacing their convention with a virtual gathering, and some Republicans are unsure about holding the big spectacle that President Trump wants. (Nagourney and Flegenheimer, 5/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
Companies Skip Convention Donations Amid Coronavirus, Partisan Tensions
American Airlines Group Inc. contributed $1 million to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia four years ago, but the world’s biggest airline by traffic doesn’t intend to contribute any cash to either party’s August gathering. Harley-Davidson Inc., the iconic motorcycle maker headquartered 3 miles west of the Milwaukee arena where the Democratic convention is set to take place, said it has no plans to write a check. (McCormick and Glazer, 5/3)