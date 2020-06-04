A Tactical Retreat?: Sweden’s Epidemiologist Questions No-Lockdown Strategy As Deaths Exceed Neighbors
Sweden's light touch, once hailed as a way to try to create herd immunity while protecting the economy, is coming under review as deaths have been 19 times higher than in Norway and 8 times higher than Denmark.“There is potential for improvement in what we have done in Sweden, quite clearly,” epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said.
The Wall Street Journal:
Scientist Behind Sweden’s No-Lockdown Policy Says It Wasn’t Strict Enough
The epidemiologist behind Sweden’s controversial decision to forgo a mandatory lockdown conceded for the first time that more restrictions might have helped prevent a surge in coronavirus-related deaths. Sweden, which has kept its economy and society open throughout the pandemic, is seen as a model by U.S. and European critics of restrictions, who argue the lockdowns have unnecessarily harmed economies. (Pancevski and Chopping, 6/3)
Politico:
Sweden’s Dr. No-Lockdown Denies ‘Tactical Retreat’
“If we encountered the same disease, with what we know about it today, I think we would end up doing in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did," Tegnell told public service radio station Sveriges Radio in an interview broadcast Wednesday. “Clearly there is room for improvement.” (Duxbury, 6/3)
The Washington Post:
Sweden Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell Says Covid-19 Policy Allowed Too Many Deaths
Swedish authorities have consistently denied that they were aiming to achieve full-population immunity by keeping much of their public life humming as usual. They said that if they protected the elderly and other vulnerable groups while allowing others to carry on, the country might be more resilient in the face of a second wave of infections and avoid the economic chaos of a total shutdown. Deaths in Sweden, though, have been eight times higher than in Denmark and 19 times higher than in Norway, even though Sweden is only double each neighbors’ size. (Birnbaum, 6/4)