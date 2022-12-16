A Tattoo Parlor Is Linked To Spreading Mpox To 21 People
CIDRAP reports that piercing or tattooing appears to be linked to mpox infections in 21 people in Spain in July, from 58 total people who were customers of the same tattoo parlor over the same period. Combatting gun violence, and disability rights are also in the news.
CIDRAP:
Report Describes Mpox Infections Tied To Tattoo Parlor
Piercing or tattooing appears to be the vehicle that left 21 people infected with mpox virus (MPXV) after visiting the same tattoo parlor in Cadiz, Spain, during 2 weeks in July, according to a report yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. From July 6 to July 19, the parlor served 58 customers, and 21 of them (36%) became infected with the virus. Of the mpox patients, 14 (67%) were female, and 9 (43%) were children. The median patient age was 26. (Wappes, 12/15)
In other health and wellness news —
The 19th:
Lois Curtis’ Legacy Lives On Years After Disability Rights Supreme Court Case
Lois Curtis was a lifelong Georgia resident, an artist and a plaintiff in one of the most consequential disability rights cases decided by the Supreme Court of the United States, Olmstead v. L.C. The 1999 case led to more states allocating funding for people with disabilities to live in their own homes – something that had previously been rare. Curtis died on November 3 at the age of 55. (Luterman, 12/15)
KHN:
Readers And Tweeters Chime In On Disability Rights And Drug Discounts
KHN:
To Combat Gun Violence, This Artist Turns Ammunition Into Art
As a child, Mykael Ash enjoyed picking up seashells near the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His grandfather lives there, so trips to the beach were a regular part of life. “It’s peaceful energy,” Ash said. “Especially when you put that seashell to your ear.” At age 32, he still collects shells. But the terrain is different in this city of 18,000 people. Ash walks on concrete instead of sand, picking up shells left by bullets as he walks through the city for exercise. “It just hit me one day,” he said: He could use the shell casings in his artwork. (Anthony, 12/16)