A Top Homelessness Official Ousted From Position Just As Administration Ramps Up Efforts To Tackle Crisis

Executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Matthew Doherty wrote that the Trump administration “no longer wishes to have me” in the position. Doherty was appointed during the Obama administration.

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Ousts Top Homelessness Official As White House Prepares Broad Crackdown

A top federal homelessness official announced Friday that he has left his post at the Trump administration’s request, an unexpected move that comes as the White House plans a sweeping crackdown aimed at homelessness in California. Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, wrote in an email to colleagues that the administration “no longer wishes to have me” in the position. Doherty also announced on Twitter that he was leaving at the administration’s request. (Stein, 11/16)

In other homelessness news —

Los Angeles Times: Poll: Homelessness Is A Disaster Despite L.A.'s Attempts To Fix It

As homelessness has exploded in Los Angeles in recent years, taxpayers have been willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on housing, shelters and services to help get people off the streets. But a new poll shows that a broad majority of voters think the city and county have been ineffective in spending that money and that new policies are needed to address a crisis that they now equate with a natural disaster. (Smith and Oreskes, 11/18)

The New York Times: 114,000 Students In N.Y.C. Are Homeless. These Two Let Us Into Their Lives.

The number of school-age children in New York City who live in shelters or “doubled up” in apartments with family or friends has swelled by 70 percent over the past decade — a crisis without precedent in the city’s history. By day, New York’s 114,085 homeless students live in plain sight: They study on the subway and sprint through playgrounds. At night, these children sometimes sleep in squalid, unsafe rooms, often for just a few months until they move again. School is the only stable place they know. (Shapiro, 11/19)

