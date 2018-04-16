A Vaccine For Opioid Addiction? It Might Not Be That Far Off

The vaccine would stop opioids by effectively blocking them from reaching the brain by way of the circulatory system. It is one suggestion in a renewed push to treat addiction like a disease rather than a lack of willpower or character flaw.

The New York Times: A Drug To End Addiction? Scientists Are Working On It.

Scrambling for ways to contain America’s out-of-control opioid crisis, some experts in the field are convinced that one bit of good advice is to just say no to the enduring “just say no” antidrug message. Addiction, they say, is not a question of free will or a correctable character flaw, as a lot of people would like to believe. Rather, it is an affliction of the brain that needs to be treated as one would any chronic illness. One possible approach, an experimental vaccine, draws attention in this offering from Retro Report, a series of short video documentaries exploring major news stories of the past and their lasting impact. (Haberman, 4/15)

The Associated Press: Feds: Increase Medication-Based Treatment For Opioids

Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid abuse, overshadowed by his call for the death penalty for some drug traffickers, is a push to expand the use of medication to treat addiction. It’s a rare instance in which Trump isn’t trying roll back Obama administration policies, and where fractious Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together. Trump declared last month that “we’re making medically assisted treatment more available and affordable,” even as Congress was working to approve $1 billion for a new treatment grant program for opioids as part of the massive spending bill to keep the government running. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 4/16)

And in news in the states —

The CT Mirror: CT Opioid Lawsuits Advancing In Face Of Settlement Effort

Nearly two dozen Connecticut cities and towns are scheduled to soon confront Purdue Phama and other opioid makers in court over what they say are the pharmaceuticals’ deceptive practices. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Ohio is trying to resolve through a massive settlement more than 400 federal lawsuits brought by cities, counties and Native American tribes against central figures in the national opioid tragedy. (Radelat, 4/12)

Arizona Republic: Sober Homes Will Face Licensing And Regulation Under New Law.

Sober homes that provide people a place to live while recovering from drug and alcohol addiction will be subject to licensing and increased regulatory oversight by the state under a new law. Senate Bill 1465 will require sober homes to become licensed within 90 days after the Arizona Department of Health Services establishes licensing rules. (Alltucker, 4/14)

