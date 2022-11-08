Abortion Bans Have Disproportionate Impact On Latinas, Data Show
Data analysis by two advocacy groups finds that 42% of Latina women ages 15 to 49 live in a state that has or is likely to ban abortion. Other state reproductive health news comes from South Carolina, New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona.
USA Today:
Latinas Disproportionately Impacted By Abortion Bans, Study Finds
Latinas are the largest group of women of color affected by current or potential state abortion bans and restrictions, according to an analysis of data published by two advocacy groups. More than 6.5 million Latinas – or 42% of Latinas ages 15 to 49 – live in the 26 states that have banned or are likely to ban abortion, according to the report by the National Partnership for Women & Families and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. (Fernando, 11/7)
In other abortion updates —
AP:
S. Carolina Legislature's Final Effort To Tweak Abortion Law
After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning to try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. (Collins, 11/8)
Reuters:
New Mexico City Passes Ordinance To Block Abortion Clinics From Operating
A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates. (Brooks, 11/7)
Dallas Morning News:
Reproductive Justice Organization Opens New Facility In Southern Dallas
The Afiya Center, a reproductive justice organization, just opened its Southern Roots Birthing and Wellness Center last weekend complete with fitness classes, doula services, and prenatal and postpartum care. (Reddy, 11/7)
CNN:
Video Exclusive: Inside The Arizona Abortion Clinic With 'Nightmarish' Atmosphere
As abortion laws in Arizona hang in the balance, patients and providers are left with the consequences. CNN visited Planned Parenthood in Tempe the day it resumed abortion services. (11/5)