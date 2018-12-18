Abortion Battles Expected To Heat Up In 2019: Get A Primer On Emerging Scenarios

Experts representing many viewpoints update reporters on the changes taking place. News on women's health issues comes from Delaware, also.

CNN: New Year Brings Altered Landscape For Abortion Battle

Those engaged in the battle over abortion in the United States are looking out at the thorny landscape and gearing up for what is on the horizon in 2019. What they see includes a more conservative US Supreme Court, 85 confirmed judges appointed by President Donald Trump who are reshaping the courts, and legislative bodies -- both state and federal -- transformed by a contentious midterm election. Experts from four groups dedicated to protecting abortion access spoke with reporters on a conference call Monday afternoon to discuss what lies ahead from their perspective. On the call were representatives from the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Network of Abortion Funds. (Ravitz, 12/17)

The New York Times: Set It And Forget It. How Better Contraception Could Be A Secret To Reducing Poverty

When a woman of childbearing age goes to the doctor in most places, she gets standard queries about her smoking, drinking, seatbelt use and allergies. In Delaware, she is now also asked: “Do you want to get pregnant in the next year?” If her answer is no, clinics are being trained to ensure she gets whatever form of birth control she wants that very day, whether a prescription or an implant in her arm. (Sanger-Katz, 12/18)

