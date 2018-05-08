Abortion Clinics Experience Significant Increase In Disruptive Activity By Activists Outside Facilities

“The protesters are feeling emboldened by the political environment and seeing what they could get away with,” said National Abortion Federation President, Vicki Saporta.

The Associated Press: US Abortion Clinics Face Surge Of Trespassing And Blockades

America’s abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017, according to an annual survey by an industry group. The National Abortion Federation report chronicled a litany of actions that ranged from coordinated trespassing efforts by abortion opponents, repeated brick-throwing at windows of a Cleveland clinic and an attempted bombing in Illinois. (Crary, 5/7)

WBUR: Self-Induced Abortions Shouldn't Be A Crime, Mass. Medical Society Says

At its latest meeting, the Massachusetts Medical Society took a new stand: Women who attempt to end a pregnancy on their own should not be considered criminals. Self-induced abortion is explicitly banned in seven states, and more have laws on the books that could be used to prosecute women for self-induction, according to a recent report. (Conaboy and Goldberg, 5/7)

