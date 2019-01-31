Abortion Debate Flares In Virginia After Lawmaker Defends Late-Term Abortion Bill In Viral Video

Democratic Delegate Kathy Tran was asked if her bill would allow abortion up until the moments before birth. The video has sparked backlash that only grew more heated after Gov. Ralph Northam talked about situations where an infant who is severely deformed or unable to survive after birth could be left to die. News on abortion comes out of Texas, Wyoming and Ohio.

The Associated Press: Virginia Abortion Feud Erupts; Governor Blasted For Comments

A push by Virginia Democrats to loosen restrictions on late-term abortions is erupting into a fierce partisan clash because of a viral video in which a lawmaker acknowledges her legislation would allow abortions up until moments before birth. Gov. Ralph Northam added gas to the fire Wednesday by describing a hypothetical situation in a radio interview where an infant who is severely deformed or unable to survive after birth could be left to die. That prompted accusations from prominent Republicans that he supports infanticide. (1/30)

The Washington Post: Failed Abortion Bill Draws GOP Outrage Against Va. Gov. Northam, Democratic Legislators

Northam, whose spokeswoman said his words were being taken out of context by Republicans, called the notion that he would approve of killing infants “disgusting.” “I have devoted my life to caring for children, and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting,” he said. (Schneider and Vozzella, 1/30)

The Hill: Dem Bill In Virginia Would Loosen Restrictions On Late-Term Abortions

Tran, who deleted her Twitter account soon after the criticism began, released a statement Wednesday about the bill urging lawmakers to "trust women to make their own healthcare decisions." "These decisions are personal and private, and they are made in consultation with doctors who are using their best medical judgement," she said, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch. "I regret that these partisan games have taken the focus away from where it should be: on the Virginian women who have asked for this bill to get politicians out of their private medical decisions." (Rodrigo, 1/30)

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming Senate Cuts Funding For Breast And Cervical Cancer Program

The Wyoming Senate has cut all the funding for the state's breast and cervical cancer program. The cut came during a debate over the state budget. Sheridan Senator Dave Kinskey added that the program is not just for poor people, so people without insurance can access those funds. (Beck, 1/30)

Politico Pro: Texas Lawmakers Dial Back Abortion Agenda

After enacting some of the country’s most restrictive abortion measures in recent years, Texas lawmakers aren’t planning a major push for new limits during this legislative session despite changes at the Supreme Court. Influential anti-abortion groups in the state are setting their sights on more limited anti-abortion legislation, following the November election in which key anti-abortion lawmakers lost seats to Democrats. (Rayasam, 1/30)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Attorneys Dispute If A Doctor Would Know About A Down Syndrome Diagnosis Before Abortion

A doctor is not required to ask a pregnant patient if a Down syndrome diagnosis is the reason she wants an abortion, a state attorney told federal appeals judges Wednesday. Benjamin Flowers, the Ohio deputy solicitor general, told a three-judge panel on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that a doctor “has no obligation to inquire” about a woman’s reason for an abortion. (Hancock, 1/30)

And in more women's health news —

The New York Times: Hopeful Would-Be Parents Shop Jobs For I.V.F. Coverage

A little over a year ago, Haley Burns, 29, was trying to get pregnant and was also becoming restless in her job. An information technology specialist for Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, she began searching for another position (while trying to get pregnant), and checking out the benefits of Sharp’s competitors (while also trying to get pregnant). The last time she had been on the job market, Ms. Burns said, “I wanted the ability to work remotely, and of course I wanted the biggest paycheck I could get.” Now she had a different priority: fertility coverage. (Grigoriadis, 1/30)

Dallas Morning News: Lawmakers Have A Proposal To Prevent More Texas Moms From Dying After Childbirth

Lawmakers are hoping a bipartisan effort will emerge in the Legislature to address the dozens of Texas women who die every year from pregnancy-related complications. More than half of births in Texas are funded by Medicaid, but coverage expires 60 days postpartum for most women. To combat maternal mortality and morbidity, several Democrats and at least one Republican have proposed extending Medicaid coverage to one year after a woman gives birth or has an involuntary miscarriage. (Stone, 1/30)

