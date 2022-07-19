Abortion Exception To Save Mother’s Life Rejected By Idaho Republicans

At the Idaho Republican convention, delegates voted against adding language to its party platform that would carve out an abortion exception in cases where the mother's life is at risk. News on court and legislative developments is also reported from Florida, West Virginia, Indiana, and other states.

AP: Idaho GOP Rejects Abortion Exception To Save Mother's Life

The Idaho Republican Party has rejected adding language to their platform to allow an abortion to save the life of the mother. KMVT-TV reported that a majority of the roughly 700 delegates from around the state rejected the change to the party’s existing platform during its three-day convention that wrapped up Saturday. The platform does not have the force of law but states the party’s position it wants Republicans in elected office to follow. (7/18)

On the Mississippi abortion clinic at the core of the current abortion debate —

AP: Owner: Mississippi Abortion Clinic Is Sold, Won't Reopen

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade has been sold and will not reopen even if it’s allowed to do so by a state court, its owner told The Associated Press on Monday. (Wagster Pettus, 7/18)

Other abortion news from across the states —

CBS News: "Florida Is Turning Into An Abortion Destination State": Thousands Seek Abortions In Florida Amid Bans In Neighboring States

As states pass and revive legislation restricting abortion following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, many women are heading to Florida to have the procedure done. (Bojorquez, 7/18)

Axios: Judge Temporarily Blocks West Virginia's 1800s Pre-Roe Abortion Ban

A judge in West Virginia on Monday temporarily blocked the state's pre-Roe abortion ban from taking effect. (Gonzalez, 7/18)

NBC News: Supreme Court Lets Indiana Enforce Abortion Parental Consent Requirement

The Supreme Court issued an order Monday allowing Indiana to begin enforcing a state law requiring parental consent in order for a minor to get an abortion. (Williams, 7/18)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Foes Using Legal Threats, Push For New Laws To Propel Agenda

Texas anti-abortion conservatives are intensifying their efforts to shut down access for residents seeking abortions, with a near-daily drumbeat of threats and court filings aimed at donors, employers and others trying to help those patients. (Harper, 7/18)

AP: EXPLAINER: Challenge Pending To North Dakota Abortion Ban

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic, the Red River Women’s Clinic, has gone to state court seeking to declare the state’s imminent abortion ban is contrary to the state constitution. The lawsuit also seeks to at least delay the July 28 date for the ban to kick in. (Kolpack, 7/18)

How some states' voters will impact the future of abortion —

KHN: In Some States, Voters Will Get To Decide The Future Of Abortion Rights

As states grapple with the future of abortion in the U.S., Michigan, California, and Vermont could become the first states to let voters decide whether the right to abortion should be written into the state constitution. In Michigan, a proposed constitutional amendment would override a 90-year-old state law that makes abortion a felony even in cases of rape or incest. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month could revive that abortion ban — and has galvanized abortion-rights advocates to secure new protections. (Wells, 7/19)

