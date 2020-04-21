Abortion, Guns, Church, Voting: Flattening The Curve Limits Inflame Cultural Agendas On The Right
The New York Times explores how the government's stay-at-home order is creating a rising restlessness on the right. News on abortion is on an a Texas court's decision to limit medication-induced abortions.
The New York Times:
How Abortion, Guns And Church Closings Made Coronavirus A Culture War
This is what it looks like when a pandemic collides with the culture wars in America. The mayor of Louisville, Ky., warned churches that holding services on Easter Sunday would defy the city’s social distancing guidelines. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican and Senate majority leader, answered with a stern letter, arguing, “Religious people should not be singled out for disfavored treatment.” The Democratic governor in Michigan extended bans on certain outdoor activities to include using motorboats. Conservatives called her an authoritarian and caricatured her move as a slap at people who enjoy the outdoors. (Peters, 4/20)
The Hill:
Appeals Court Reinstates Limits On Medical Abortions In Texas
A federal appeals court on Monday reinstated limits on medication-induced abortions in Texas as part of the state’s curbs on certain medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a reversal of its ruling last week, said Texas could restrict women from terminating an unwanted pregnancy through the use of medicine. (Kruzel, 4/20)