Abortion Rate Hits Record Low, But Experts Say It’s Not State Restrictions That Are Responsible For The Dip

Experts say that because rates have also dropped in states that haven't enacted strict regulations, the decrease is more likely due to increase contraception use and fewer pregnancies over all. “If restrictions were the main driver across the board, we’d expect birthrates to increase,” said Elizabeth Nash, senior state policy manager at the Guttmacher Institute.

The New York Times: America’s Abortion Rate Has Dropped To Its Lowest Ever

Abortion in the United States has decreased to record low levels, a decline that may be driven more by increased access to contraception and fewer women becoming pregnant than by the proliferation of laws restricting abortion in some states, according to new research. “Abortion rates decreased in almost every state and there’s no clear pattern linking these declines to new restrictions,” said Elizabeth Nash, senior state policy manager at the Guttmacher Institute, which issued the findings in a report and policy analysis on Wednesday. (Belluck, 9/18)

The Associated Press: Number Of Abortions In US Falls To Lowest Since 1973

Guttmacher is the only entity that strives to count all abortions in the U.S., making inquiries of individual providers. Federal data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention excludes California, Maryland and New Hampshire. The new report illustrates that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, whether in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict abortion access or in Democratic-run states protecting abortion rights. Between 2011 and 2017, abortion rates increased in only five states and the District of Columbia. (9/18)

The Washington Post: The U.S. Abortion Rate Has Fallen To Lowest Levels Since Roe V. Wade -- But State Restrictions Are Not Main Driver

There appears to be no clear pattern between efforts to ban or restrict abortion and the continuing decline in abortion rates, which has been going on for nearly 40 years. The declines were seen across regions and in states that are more supportive of abortion rights as well as those that are more restrictive. “Antiabortion activists are going to try to take credit for this decline, but the facts don’t support their argument,” Rachel Jones, principal research scientist for Guttmacher, which supports abortion rights, said in a call with reporters. (Cha, 9/18)

The Hill: Abortion Rate In U.S. Hits Lowest Point Since Roe V. Wade

Anti-abortion groups have argued in the past that the falling abortion rates can be attributed to changing public perceptions about the procedure. But the report notes that the birth rate in the U.S. has fallen for four consecutive years. More women are also using long-acting reversible contraceptive methods, like IUDs, which are highly effective at preventing pregnancy and can last for several years. Access to birth control has also increased since the passage of ObamaCare, which requires insurers cover contraceptives without out-of-pocket costs. (Hellmann, 9/18)

Los Angeles Times: Abortion Rate In The U.S. Falls To A 46-Year Low, Data Show

Four states that enacted laws requiring clinics to have building and safety standards comparable to hospitals experienced some of the most significant declines in their abortion rate. Between 2011 and 2017, the abortion rate fell by 27% in Arizona and Ohio, by 30% in Texas and by 42% in Virginia. The number of clinics that provide abortion similarly fell in those states. While the Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that those requirements were illegal, the laws still led to the closure of clinics that did not reopen. (Haberkorn, 9/17)

NPR: Abortion Rate Is Falling In Nearly Every State, Report Says

"I don't think there's a clear pattern around why rates are falling," Nash said. "They're going down across the country in nearly every state." Nash said there are exceptions, notably Texas, where laws and regulations have led to clinic closures and abortion rates have declined as a result. In other states, such as Ohio, Nash said the data suggest restrictions and clinic closures have prompted women to go to neighboring states such as Michigan for the procedure. (McCammon, 9/18)

In other news —

CBS News: Violence Against Abortion Clinics, Like Planned Parenthood, Hit A Record High Last Year. Doctors Say It's Getting Worse.

For one of the last abortion doctors in Missouri, harassment, stalking and death threats are a part of regular life. But this year, it's been worse than ever. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, is one of many providers who told CBS News they've seen an uptick in violence this year, both against themselves and their clinics. They say the increased harassment has coincided with newly enacted state laws restricting legal abortion and polarizing rhetoric surrounding the procedure. (Smith, 9/17)

