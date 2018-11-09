Abortion Rights Advocates Challenge New Abortion Laws In Kansas, Kentucky

If a Kansas ban takes effect Jan. 1 as scheduled, doctors would have to be physically present when a woman takes medication to end her pregnancy. Abortion would not be available after 15 weeks, if the Kentucky law stands.

The Associated Press: Group Challenges Kansas Ban On Telemedicine Abortions

A group that supports abortion rights on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging a Kansas ban on telemedicine abortions, a practice that allows women in rural areas to get abortion pills without an in-office consultation in a city clinic. The Center for Reproductive Rights contends the anti-abortion section in the Kansas Telemedicine Act is unconstitutional because it treats women seeking abortions differently from other patients seeking medical care through telemedicine. (11/8)

The Associated Press: Kentucky Abortion Battle Shifts To Second-Trimester Ban

Kentucky’s protracted legal fight over abortion is entering a new round involving the same combatants, but this time they’ll be arguing over a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies. Lawyers for Kentucky’s only abortion clinic will argue in federal court next week that a new state law amounts to an unconstitutional ban on a procedure they term the “safest and most common method” of second-trimester abortions. Critics called the procedure a form of dismemberment of a live fetus. (Schreiner, 11/8)

