Abortion-Rights Movement Sets Sights On State-Level Gains: ‘2019 Holds Real Promise For Progress’

While anti-abortion advocates are pivoting to focus on Senate confirmations of judicial nominees and federal rules, abortion-rights groups like NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood see their opening on the state level.

CQ: Abortion-Rights Groups Bet On States

Abortion-rights groups facing challenges at the federal level are seizing on gains from the midterm elections and enthusiasm at the start of state legislative sessions to push progressive bills in Democratic-controlled states. There is an “incredible energy and momentum for proactive policies with states with new champions for reproductive health in governors’ offices and state legislatures,” said Leana Wen, the physician at the helm of Planned Parenthood, who says the group will work to repeal abortion restrictions and introduce bills to expand access. (Raman, 1/23)

Meanwhile, in Wyoming —

Wyoming Public Radio: Legislature Considers 48 Hour Waiting Period For Abortion

A bill restricting women's access to abortion received initial approval Tuesday from the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 140 requires a woman seeking an abortion to first meet with a provider and then wait 48 hours before terminating her pregnancy. (Watson, 1/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription