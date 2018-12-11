Abortion Services Halted At Only Nashville Clinic That Offers Procedure

Another one of the city's abortion providers was closed in August, following several significant abortion restrictions in Tennessee in recent years. In other women's health news, Ohio lawmakers examine two abortion bans.

The Associated Press: Nashville's Only Abortion Clinic Suspends Abortion Services

Women seeking abortions in Nashville will now have to travel hours outside the city after the only clinic offering abortions in the region has temporarily halted its services. Tereva Parham, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, confirmed Monday the Nashville-based clinic stopped offering abortions last week but is still open for all other health services. "At this time, abortion services have been halted and we're undergoing a period of quality improvement," Parham said. (12/10)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Lame Duck: Will Ohio Lawmakers Send 2 Abortion Bills To Gov. Kasich?

While all eyes were focused on a proposed six-week ban on abortions, a bill to outlaw a common second-trimester abortion method could move through the GOP-controlled Legislature. Senate Bill 145 would ban dilation and evacuation, an abortion method typically used between 12 weeks gestation and Ohio's limit of roughly 22 weeks. (Balmert, 12/10)

