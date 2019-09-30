Absence Of Opioids Makes Pain Management ‘Challenging’ In Operating, Delivery Rooms In Poorest Countries

Unlike the U.S. where there's an abundance of opioids, orthopedic doctors in Gambia don't have the ability to medicate patients after painful surgeries. "I remember when I first turned up, I'd have to leave the ward when they were doing dressings because I couldn't handle the screams," says Dr. Kebba Marenah. Other news on opioids is on profits the Sackler family is making on sales of resorts in ski-areas hit by the epidemic.

Health News Florida: A Place Where The Opioid Problem Is Upside Down

In the U.S., the opioid crisis is about too many opioids. In some other parts of the world, the opioid problem is about the exact opposite — a lack of access to powerful pain management drugs. As pharmaceutical companies are being sued in the U.S. for flooding the market with opioids, doctors in West Africa say they can't even get hold of those painkillers. (Beaubien, 9/27)

The Washington Post: Purdue Pharma Family Will Profit From Ski Resorts In Counties Hit Hard By Opioids

Mitchell Yeaton is battling a wave of opioid addiction from his counseling center in New Hampshire ski country, just a short drive from two winter resorts that are engines of the local economy, Atti­tash and Wildcat. In this tourist mecca, jarring contrasts between well-to-do visitors and impoverished families shattered by addiction are part of the job, Yeaton said. But even so, a ski area deal unfolding here is rankling Yeaton and some other community leaders. Some members of the billionaire Sackler family — the owners of Purdue Pharma, the company widely blamed for fueling America’s opioid crisis — will reap about $60 million in financial gains from the sale of 17 ski resorts in the Northeast and Midwest, according to financial disclosure filings. (Rowland, 9/29)

