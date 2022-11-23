ACA Enrollment Up 17% Over Last Year And Could Break Records, HHS Reports
Almost 3.4 million Americans have signed up so far for a 2023 healthcare.gov marketplace plan. And with new enrollees up 40% from this time last year, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told Axios that he anticipates a record-breaking year.
AP:
Boost In People Seeking HealthCare.Gov Coverage, HHS Says
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%. (Seitz, 11/22)
Axios:
ACA Sign-Ups Expected To Reach Record High, Becerra Says
Enrollment in Affordable Care Act marketplaces is on pace to set a new record, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told Axios on Tuesday, with subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 softening the blow of premium increases. early 3.4 million people have signed up for individual coverage between from Nov, 1 to 19 — a 17% increase from last year, according to HHS data. The number of new enrollees is also up 40%. (Gonzalez, 11/22)