ACA Individual Mandate Ruled Unconstitutional But Appeals Court Does Not Invalidate Health Law

In a closely watched case that could determine the future of the Affordable Care Act, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared the law's individual mandate unconstitutional but in need of further analysis.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that ObamaCare's individual mandate is unconstitutional, but punted on the larger question of what it means for the rest of the health law. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case back to a federal judge in Texas to decide just how much of the rest of the law, if any, is also unconstitutional. (Weixel, 12/18)

A federal appeals court reviewing Obamacare has ruled the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional but did not invalidate the entire law. The court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider whether any of the sweeping law can survive. The appeals court’s decision keeps the legal threat to Obamacare alive while reducing the likelihood the Supreme Court could render a final verdict on the law before the 2020 elections. (12/18)

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has little immediate practical effect because Congress already has removed the penalty for the insurance requirement as of this year. But the two-to-one ruling leaves the rest of the sprawling statute in limbo heading into a presidential and congressional election year.The panel’s one Democratic appointee dissented, writing that states challenging the law did not have standing to do so and that, if they did, she would find the mandate constitutional. (Goldstein, 12/18)

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a linchpin of the Affordable Care Act, ruling that the requirement that people have health insurance was unconstitutional. But the appeals panel sent the case back to a federal district court in Texas to determine whether other provisions of the law could continue to exist without the mandate. (Goodnough, 12/18)

But the court avoided answering the key question of whether the rest of the law can remain in place, instead sending the case back to a district court judge for further analysis. (Hurley, 12/18)

The decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals likely pushes any Supreme Court action on Obamacare until after the 2020 election. In the case brought by Texas and joined by the Trump administration, which argued the entire law should be thrown out, the panel has told a lower court that it must consider whether the individual mandate can be separated from the rest of the law. (Berman, Biskupic, Luhby and de Vogue, 12/18)

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas ruled in December that the entire health law was unconstitutional because the individual mandate penalty was essentially eliminated. A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, led by California’s Xavier Becerra, appealed the lower court ruling. (Lovelace and Higgins, 12/18)

