ACA Marketplaces Open Tomorrow, Face Pressure From Short-Term Plans

Even as the insurance marketplaces appear to have stabilized in many states after years of turbulence, the Trump administration is pushing the new plans that may draw customers from the health law's exchanges. "The affordability issue trumps everything,” said Idaha Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a Republican who is the front-runner in next Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.

Politico: Obamacare Enrollment Opens Facing Pressure From New Trump Attacks

No deeply conservative state has done more than Idaho to make Obamacare work. But no other state is doing more to untangle itself from the health care law. On the eve of the 2019 open enrollment season, at least three insurers are selling plans in every corner of the sprawling state. It’s got one of the best enrollment rates in the country. The outgoing Republican governor is supporting a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, which could improve the health of the Obamacare market. But Idaho officials are backing a radical plan to offer skimpier coverage options, sounding the alarm over their insurance marketplace. (Demko, 10/31)

NJ.com: Murphy Says N.J. Leading Fight For Obamacare With New Website To Promote Enrollment

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a new state website to promote Affordable Care Act open enrollment, saying New Jersey will lead the way to "prove" the law -- also known as Obamacare -- works. It's the first coordinated public awareness campaign by the state since the implementation of former President Barack Obama's signature health-care law, Murphy said. The website is getcovered.nj.gov and is set to go live later Tuesday. (Arco and Johnson, 10/30)

