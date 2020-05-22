Access To Sexual Health Care Products, Abortions Is Decreasing Across The Globe, Reports Find
Two reports find the supply chains have been disrupted and that governments are using the pandemic to crackdown on services. In other news on women's health, Republican senators call for an investigation of Planned Parenthood's use of loans.
Politico:
How Coronavirus Is Changing Access To Abortion
As the coronavirus steamrolls the global order, reproductive health care practitioners and advocates are struggling to maintain access to contraception and abortions. Lockdowns and disrupted supply chains have prompted a flurry of action in the sector as governments, practitioners and advocates react to a crisis that has highlighted the often tenuous access to sexual health care products and services. (Webber, 5/21)
Politico:
McConnell Calls On Barr To Investigate Planned Parenthood Loans
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans are demanding that Attorney General William Barr investigate Planned Parenthood centers that got emergency small business loans under a government program intended to avert layoffs. In a letter Thursday to Barr, 27 GOP senators led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and McConnell said Planned Parenthood affiliates received about $80 million in loans under the so-called Paycheck Protection Program but should have been ineligible — a claim that Planned Parenthood disputes. (Warmbrodt, 5/21)