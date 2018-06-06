Accounts Of 92 Million Users Hacked On Popular Online Genealogy Site

Also, in other health technology news, federal lawmakers raise concerns about gaps in a cyber law being implemented by HHS.

Stat: Genealogy Site MyHeritage Says 92 Million User Accounts Compromised

MyHeritage, one of the nation’s most popular online genealogy sites, said a security breach had affected the email addresses and hashed passwords of 92 million users, raising concerns about the security of more sensitive data that the company collects. The website allows users to create family trees, search historical records, and look for possible relatives. It also operates MyHeritage DNA, a genetic testing service that lets users to send in their spit and have their genetic information analyzed. (Thielking, 6/5)

The Hill: Top Health Lawmakers Voice Concern About HHS's Implementation Of Cyber Law

A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers are raising concerns about how the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is implementing a cyber law that aims to boost security by providing digital threat data. In a letter on Tuesday, the top lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee pressed HHS Secretary Alex Azar to provide more information about executing the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA). (Beavers, 6/5)

