ACLU Alleges In Suit That Rhode Island Medicaid Wrongly Dropped People From Rolls

The Rhode Island lawsuit centers on a Medicaid program that helps elderly and disabled enrollees pay their Medicare premiums. Elsewhere, Republican Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback names a lawyer who helped fight to block Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood to serve as the interim head of the state agency that oversees the program.

Providence Journal: RI ACLU Again Sues State Over UHIP, Claiming Problems With Medicaid

The ACLU of Rhode Island has filed another class-action lawsuit against the state over failures of the problem plagued public-benefits computer system known as UHIP. The latest lawsuit alleges that participants in the state’s Medicaid program are not being given “proper notice” before being kicked out of the program. The lack of notice has led to loss of income for participants and put them “at risk of losing their homes and their utilities and deprives them of funds needed for their daily living expenses, including food,” the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court states. (Bogdan, 1/3)

Rhode Island Public Radio: RI ACLU Suit: State UHIP System Dropped Residents From Medicaid Rolls

The plaintiffs include elderly residents and those with disabilities who the ACLU says are falling behind on their utility bills and having trouble paying for housing and food. The suit centers on residents enrolled in a Medicaid program that pays monthly premiums and other costs for residents enrolled in Part B of Medicare, the government insurance program for residents 65 and older. The costs of Medicare Part B – which covers expenses for doctors, outpatient services and durable medical equipment – include premiums of $134 per month. (Arditi, 1/3)

KCUR: Planned Parenthood Foe To Head Kansas Health Agency; Lawmaker Named Top Medical Officer

A lawyer who spearheaded Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s efforts to block Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood will take charge of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment next week. Darian Dernovish will become interim head of the agency on Jan. 8, Brownback’s office said Wednesday. He will replace Susan Mosier, who has held the job since December 2014. Dernovish has been a KDHE attorney since 2015, serving as the agency’s chief litigator in federal and state court. In that capacity he advanced the administration’s arguments to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services. (McLean, 1/3)

Topeka Capital Journal: Gov. Sam Brownback Appoints New Secretary To Agency Overseeing Medicaid

Brownback also appointed Rep. Greg Lakin, a Wichita Republican and physician, to be KDHE’s chief medical officer. Murray said Lakin wouldn’t necessarily have to step down to take the position. Lakin, who has championed legislation related to the national opioid epidemic, said he hadn’t yet decided whether he would resign from his Kansas House seat. (Kite, 1/3)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Slam Kansas' Proposed Medicaid Overhaul

Providers are concerned that a new waiver to overhaul Kansas' Medicaid program will impede access to care and further empower managed-care plans, which they claim lack proper oversight. For years, Kansas providers have complained the state's Medicaid program, known as KanCare, was complex to work under and that it underpaid or didn't pay at all for services. Rather than revamp KanCare's oversight of the plans, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback submitted a waiver late last month that appears to cede additional power to them, providers said. The state waiver includes a work requirement proposal for so-called able-bodied adults, which includes a three-month coverage lockout penalty if beneficiaries don't comply. (Dickson, 1/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription